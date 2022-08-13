Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack arraigned on second-degree attempted murder and assault charges

State police recommend Hadi Matar, 24, be charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie at a speaking engagement in western New York.

The suspect who stabbed renowned author Salman Rushdie in western New York has been arraigned on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree, the state police said.

Hadi Matar, 24, is accused of stabbing Rushdie -- whose controversial work has triggered death threats -- at a speaking engagement on Friday, authorities said. CNN has contacted a public defender assigned to Matar but did not receive an immediate response.

