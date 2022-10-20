Suspect in Raleigh shootings likely killed his 16-year-old brother first, according to preliminary report

Mourners gather at Beacon Baptist Church for a vigil after five people were gunned down in Raleigh, North Carolina. The 15-year-old boy who allegedly killed five people and injured two last week in Raleigh was found with a shotgun, a handgun, and a knife.

 Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Investigators believe a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people and injuring two in last week's shooting rampage in North Carolina's capital killed his older brother first, according to a preliminary report from police released Thursday.

Authorities have not yet learned the suspect's motive in the October 13 shootings in a Raleigh neighborhood. Police found him with a gunshot wound and he is hospitalized in critical condition, according to the city manager's preliminary report to the police chief.

