Suspect in deadly Alabama shooting occasionally attended the church, police say. A person at the meeting held him down

A 71-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting two parishioners and injuring another at an Alabama church small-group meeting on June 16 was subdued and held down by an attendee of that meeting, police said.
The suspect, who police arrested but haven't publicly named, shot dead Walter Rainey, 84, and Sarah Yeager, 75, during a small group's potluck dinner at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills outside Birmingham, police said.
A third gunshot victim -- an 84-year-old woman whose name was not released -- was being treated Friday at a hospital, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said.
The suspect had occasionally attended the church and was at the dinner there when he pulled out a gun and started firing, according to Ware.
Someone at the event "subdued the suspect and held him down until law enforcement arrived," said Ware, who said police were called at 6:22 p.m.
"The person that subdued him is a hero," Ware said.
The suspect was in custody Friday morning at the Vestavia Hills Police Department, and warrants charging him with capital murder were expected to be issued later in the day, Ware said.
Investigators believe the suspect acted alone, and they are trying to determine the motive, Ware said.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
