Suspect in custody after school resource officer and administrator in Kansas shot and injured, police say By Hannah Sarisohn, CNN Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 Updated 44 min ago

Olathe East High School in Kansas was put on lockdown Friday after reports of a shooting. KMBC

A suspect is in custody after a shooting injured an administrator and a school resource officer Friday morning at Olathe East High School in Kansas, police tweeted.There have been no reports of injured students, and there is no longer an active threat, the Olathe Police Department tweeted around noon (1 p.m. ET).The shooting happened in an office area, the agency said. Police are on site, and the building is secure, Olathe Public Schools said in a tweet."If your loved one was injured, you would have already been contacted by the police department," the school district tweeted. Police asked parents looking to reunite with their child to meet at the nearby Family Video or Frontier Park.The school, which has about 2,000 students, is located about a 30-minute drive southwest of Kansas City.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report. Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Education Safety Issues And Practices School Safety And Security Shootings School Violence Societal Issues Society Violence In Society Continents And Regions Kansas Midwestern United States North America The Americas United States Officer Police Law Administrator Olathe Police Department Suspect Custody Shooting School Kansas City Police Department More News Pets Dog Had Been Through So Much, People Couldn't Tell Her Breed | The Dodo 1 hr ago 0 News Suspect in custody after school resource officer and administrator in Kansas shot and injured, police say By Hannah Sarisohn, CNNUpdated 44 min ago 0 News NYC mayor lifts mask requirement for K-12 students and vaccine proof rule for theaters and restaurants By Artemis Moshtaghian and Jay Croft, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News Federal appeals court limits Biden administration's use of Trump-era border policy By Priscilla Alvarez and Tierney Sneed, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 