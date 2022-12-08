After allegedly killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others, the 22-year-old suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, apologized to medical staff after being taken into custody, according to a court document unsealed Wednesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is accused of opening fire at Club Q just before midnight on November 19 and has been charged with 305 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

Tags