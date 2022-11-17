Suspect in Buffalo Tops shooting expected to plead guilty to state charges, victims' attorney says

Buffalo Tops supermarket shooter is expected to plead guilty to state charges next week. People gather at a memorial outside of Tops market in Buffalo, New York on May 20.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The man charged with killing 10 people and injuring more than a dozen others at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket earlier this year is expected to plead guilty to state charges next week, a victims' attorney said Thursday.

The suspected shooter is expected to enter guilty pleas on all 25 counts in the state indictment on Monday afternoon, said attorney Terrence Connors, who represents the families of seven people who were killed in the shooting and two who were injured.

CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin and Mark Morales contributed to this report.