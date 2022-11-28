The alleged mass shooter charged with killing 10 people in what prosecutors called a racially motivated attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store earlier this year is expected to plead guilty to state charges Monday, according to a victims' attorney.

Payton Gendron is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. ET, where he is expected to enter guilty pleas on all 25 counts in a state indictment, Terrence Connors, who represents the families of seven people who were killed in the shooting and two who were injured, told CNN earlier this month. The suspect previously pleaded not guilty.

CNN's Sonia Moghe, Eliott C. McLaughlin and Mark Morales contributed to this report.

