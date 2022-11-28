Suspect in Buffalo Tops mass shooting expected to plead guilty in court today, victims' attorney says

The suspect in Buffalo Tops mass shooting is expected to plead guilty to state charges Monday. Pictured is a memorial site outside the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 20.

 Lindsay DeDario/Reuters

The suspect accused of killing 10 people at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, earlier this year is expected to plead guilty to state murder charges Monday, according to a victims' attorney.

Payton Gendron, a 19-year-old white man, is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. ET, where he is expected to enter guilty pleas on all 25 counts in a state indictment, according to Terrence Connors, who represents the families of seven people who were killed in the shooting and two who were injured. The suspect previously pleaded not guilty.

CNN's Sonia Moghe, Eliott C. McLaughlin and Mark Morales contributed to this report.

