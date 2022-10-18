Formal charges have been filed against Wesley Brownlee in a series of recent killings in Stockton, California, San Joaquin County prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Brownlee, 43, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz and Lawrence Lopez.

CNN's Andy Rose, Christina Maxouris, Holly Yan and Augie Martin contributed to this report.