Suspect in a series of killings in California is charged with additional murder counts

Wesley Brownlee, right, stands with public defender Allison Nobert during his arraignment in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

 Hector Amezcua/AP

An additional five charges were filed Tuesday against a Stockton man already charged with murder in a series of killings in Northern California, San Joaquin County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was already facing three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz and Lawrence Lopez in Stockton.