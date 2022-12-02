Attorneys for the suspect in the 2017 killing of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, said in a statement Friday that their client "has nothing to hide. "

Richard Allen, who was arrested last month in connection with the killings, will make "a vigorous legal and factual challenge" to the prosecution claim that a .40 caliber unspent round found near the bodies of the two teens tied him to the crime, attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin said in the statement.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Raja Razek and Drew Iden contributed to this report.

Tags