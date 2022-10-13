Suspect accused of killing California family of four pleads not guilty

 AP

The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family of four entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto told CNN.

Jesus Salgado is charged with four counts of first degree murder for the death of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh.