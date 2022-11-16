Suspect accused of killing 3 University of Virginia football players is denied bond as new revelations emerge

Additional charges were announced Tuesday against the suspect in the University of Virginia shooting. Christopher Jones was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting.

 Henrico County Sheriff's Office

The student accused of killing three University of Virginia football players after a school field trip was denied bond Wednesday during a court hearing in Charlottesville.

According to a witness, suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot one of the players, Devin Chandler, while he was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said. Fellow UVA Cavaliers Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were also killed.

