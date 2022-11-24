After an ordinary workday turned deadly Tuesday night at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, survivors and investigators are spending the Thanksgiving holiday questioning the motive of an employee who opened fire on coworkers, killing six before fatally turning the gun on himself.

Employees were preparing for an overnight shift when a manager opened fire with a handgun in the break room just after 10 p.m., officials said.

CNN's Chris Boyette, Amanda Jackson, Paul P. Murphy, David Williams, Holmes Lybrand, Michelle Watson, Holly Yan, Ariane de Vogue, John Miller, Caroll Alvarado, Curt Devine, Eliott C. McLaughlin, Brian Todd, Paradise Afshar, Christina Maxouris, Dave Alsup, Joe Sutton, Braden Walker, Lauren Koenig and Brian Todd contributed to this report.

Tags