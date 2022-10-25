Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl last week and have released surveillance footage of the alleged incident.

In the footage, the child appears to be running quickly down a residential street, eventually slowing once she has gotten far from the street corner. Soon after the girl has walked out of the video frame, a man police believe is the suspect runs to the corner, stops abruptly, and continues down the street in the direction of the girl before turning around and walking the opposite direction.