Supreme Court throws out lower court ruling that allowed undated ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania judicial race

The Supreme Court on October 11 threw out a lower court ruling that said undated mail-in ballots in a Pennsylvania judicial race had to be counted. The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC on February 8.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling that said undated mail-in ballots in a Pennsylvania judicial race had to be counted, a decision that could eventually impact the commonwealth's closely watched US Senate race.

The justices vacated a May 2022 ruling from the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals that ordered 257 undated ballots be counted in a Lehigh County judicial race. They instructed the lower court to dismiss the case as moot. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson said they would have declined to take the case.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.