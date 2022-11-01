Syndication: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about the growth of the state in Spartanburg County on Oct. 19, 2022.

The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to block a subpoena for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in front of an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

There were no public dissents from the order.