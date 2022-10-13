hypatia-h_c20083c1c936df89748cd76e4f8d9724-h_f843fd12658e4574ce3e4ea2e18f80af.jpg

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on October 8 in Minden, Nevada. The Supreme Court rejected an emergency request on October 13 from Trump to intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

Trump had asked the justices to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to review about 100 documents marked classified, a move that could have opened the door for his legal team to review the records and argue that they should be off limits to prosecutors in a criminal case.