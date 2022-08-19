1238293782

The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC on February 8. The Supreme Court on August 19 sided with Black voters who challenged Georgia's system of electing members to the state's Public Service Commission.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday sided with Black voters who challenged Georgia's system of electing members to the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state.

The move was a rare example of the conservative court siding with voters over state officials in disputes regarding election rules, especially when the court is asked to act on an emergency basis.

Tags

