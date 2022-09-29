Supreme Court investiture marks another historic first for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The Supreme Court, a place bound by tradition and formality, will hold one of its most scripted rituals on September 30 for Ketanji Brown Jackson, seen here on March 29 in Washington, DC, whose appointment broke the mold of history.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Supreme Court, a place bound by tradition and formality, will hold one of its most scripted rituals on Friday for a justice whose appointment broke the mold of history.

The investiture ceremony for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the bench, will be marked by pomp from the ages, including the use of Chief Justice John Marshall's historic bench chair and commission language that dates to the first justice, John Jay, appointed by President George Washington.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.