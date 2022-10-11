Supreme Court declines to hear fetal personhood case

The US Supreme Court building stands in Washington, DC, on October 3. The Supreme Court declined to wade into the so-called fetal personhood debate, deciding not to take up a case out of Rhode Island over whether fetuses should have constitutional rights.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

A Catholic group and two pregnant women wanted to sue on behalf of the women's unborn fetuses, but the Rhode Island Supreme Court -- citing Roe v. Wade -- said in May that they didn't have the legal right to bring the case.