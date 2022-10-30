Supreme Court considers Harvard and University of North Carolina's use of affirmative action. Here's what you need to know

People wait in line outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC, to hear oral arguments on October 3. The Supreme Court will meet on October 29 to consider whether colleges and universities can continue to take race into consideration as a factor in admissions.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The conservative Supreme Court will meet Monday to consider whether colleges and universities can continue to take race into consideration as a factor in admissions, a case that could diminish the number of Black and Hispanic students in higher education.

Hanging in the balance is the future of admissions plans at hundreds of schools that have relied on court precedent for decades in order to achieve the educational benefits they say flow from student body diversity on campus.

