Supreme Court conservatives seem to side with website designer who doesn't want to work with same-sex couples

Same-sex marriage fight continues Monday at the Supreme Court with challenge from website designer Lorie Smith - shown in her office on November 7, in Littleton, Colorado.

 David Zalubowski/AP

Several conservative members of the Supreme Court seemed sympathetic Monday to arguments from a graphic designer who seeks to start a website business to celebrate weddings but does not want to work with same-sex couples.

The conservative justices viewed the case through the lens of free speech and suggested that an artist or someone creating a customized product could not be forced by the government to express a message that violates her religious beliefs.

