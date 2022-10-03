1407758275

Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court declined to consider Lindell's attempt to block the case.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Lindell's attempt to block the case.

No vote count was made public. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did not take part in consideration of the case.

