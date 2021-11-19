Supporters of Julius Jones, who was spared from execution, say they will work for his freedom By Jay Croft, CNN Nov 19, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Madeline Davis-Jones and other family members and friends talk to reporters Wednesday at the Capitol in Oklahoma City. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman/AP This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. Oklahoma Department of Corrections/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A sister and friend of an Oklahoma death row convict spared from execution say they now will work to get the man released from prison."We were overjoyed," Antoinette Jones told CNN's "New Day" on Friday morning. "We still have to get his freedom."She is the sister of Julius Jones, who was granted clemency Thursday by Gov. Kevin Stitt hours before his execution was scheduled to take place. Jones was convicted for a 1999 murder that he says he did not commit.Jones' sentence will be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to an executive order filed Thursday."Yesterday was an amazing feeling," said Jimmy Lawson, Julius Jones' lifelong best friend. "When you think about how close we came to the finish line, it's unbelievable."He said "overwhelming world support" for Jones might have helped say Stitt's decision. "The whole world was watching." The Republican governor came to the decision following "prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case," he said in a statement on Twitter.The case drew wide attention in recent years. The ABC documentary series "The Last Defense" spotlighted it in 2018. More than 6 million people signed an online petition asking Stitt to intervene.Antoinette Jones said she is unsure of what legal paths would help gain her brother's freedom and will rely on the advice of attorneys."We gotta keep pressing forward to correct the different ways that have hindered Julius from true justice," she said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Dakin Andone and Amir Vega contributed to this report. Tags Cnn Capital Punishment Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Criminal Law Law And Legal System Societal Issues Society Julius Jones Antoinette Jones Crime Law Execution Kevin Stitt Cable News Network Jimmy Lawson The Last Defense 