The man arrested after a roughly 30-hour manhunt in the shooting of 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn will make his initial court appearance Thursday, authorities said.
Frank James, 62, was charged in federal court with violating a law that prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks against a mass transportation system, said Breon Peace, US attorney for the Eastern District of New York. If convicted, he could spend life in prison, Peace said.
The timing of his appearance in court will be confirmed Thursday morning, according to US Attorney's Office spokesperson John Marzulli. CNN has reached out to James' federal defender for comment.
The appearance is set to come two days after authorities say James boarded an N subway train, set off two smoke grenades and then opened fire at commuters during Tuesday morning rush hour in one of the most violent attacks in the history of New York's subway system.
The shooting, which came as the train neared the 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, left at least 29 people with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to smoke inhalation. Five remained hospitalized Wednesday evening.
James was initially named a "person of interest" by the New York City Police Department but was declared a suspect after investigators determined he purchased the gun left at the scene of the shooting. Police released photos of him and launched a manhunt, which ended early Wednesday afternoon when police took him into custody without incident on Manhattan's East Village.
"We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Wednesday.
The 62-year-old had called police tips hotline Crime Stoppers on Wednesday to tell authorities he was at a McDonald's in Manhattan's East Village, two law enforcement sources told CNN. The call dropped moments later and was followed by a 911 call from another person who said they had spotted James, one of the two sources told CNN.
Police responded to the McDonald's and did not find James, sources told CNN, but shortly after, officers came across a bystander who flagged James to them, a senior law enforcement source said.
A witness told CNN on Wednesday morning that he recognized James from the police photos.
"When I saw his face, I recognized him like right away, but at the same time I feel kind of panic because he was carrying a backpack on his right-hand side, it was like heavy," Francisco Puebla told John Berman on CNN's "New Day."
"When he passed by right next to us, he was just talking bad words, talking himself, and just continued walking right on the street."
Puebla, who was outside the hardware store he works at installing cameras, then alerted police officers stopped at a red light.
"I took some action, and I went right, straight up to the police car and I tell the police officer that I just saw the man that, the one who did the shooting in Brooklyn," Puebla said.
The photo gallery below contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.
33 shots and no deaths
The shooting began on a Manhattan-bound N subway train after it left the 59th Street station heading toward the 36th Street station in Brooklyn just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect, a heavyset Black man wearing an orange reflective jacket, yellow hard hat and surgical mask, set off at least one smoke device in the train car and then began shooting at people with a Glock pistol, according to a criminal complaint. Witnesses also said the suspect was wearing a gas mask, the complaint states.
The gunman fired at least 33 times and struck 10 people, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.
Officials have said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Hourari Benkada, 27, who was shot in the back of the knee, said he'd gotten into the last car of the N train and sat next to a man with a duffel bag who appeared to be wearing an MTA public transit vest. The man let off a "smoke bomb," he said, and passengers tried to flee as the man then began firing.
The engulfing smoke created panic and chaos as passengers fled to the far end of the train, waiting for two long minutes until the train arrived at the next station.
When it did finally make it to the 36th Street station, passengers bolted from the train car and smoke spilled out of the open doors, videos of the scene show. Others with bloody wounds stumbled to the platform and cried out for medical care.
Gun, U-Haul key and bank cards tied to James, complaint states
Evidence found by investigators led police to pinpoint James as the shooter, according to police and the complaint.
Authorities at the scene found a bag containing a Glock handgun, a plastic container containing gasoline, a torch, a U-Haul key and multiple bank cards, as well as another bag containing fireworks, the complaint states.
The handgun was purchased by James in Ohio in 2011, the bank cards had James' name on them and the U-Haul key was connected to a van that James had rented a day earlier in Philadelphia, according to the complaint.
Authorities also tracked the purchase of a gas mask to James through an eBay account, two officials said.
In addition, a neon construction jacket, which had been discarded on the subway platform, had a receipt for a storage unit in Philadelphia registered to James, the complaint states.
Federal prosecutors believe he visited the storage facility filled with ammunition and more weapons the evening before the attack, according to court documents. A search of the storage facility revealed additional ammunition and "a threaded 9mm pistol barrel that allows for a silencer or suppressor to be attached."
According to the complaint, law enforcement also executed a search warrant at a Philadelphia apartment authorities believe James rented for 15 days beginning around March 28 and found "an empty magazine for a Glock handgun, a taser, a high-capacity rifle magazine and a blue smoke canister."
The U-Haul van was recovered by police near the Kings Highway subway station that services the N line. Surveillance video from hours before the shooting showed an individual -- wearing a yellow hard hat, orange working jacket and carrying a backpack and rolling bag -- leaving the U-Haul van, the complaint states.
Surveillance video also showed some of James' movements after the shooting. After allegedly opening fire on the train, James got off at the 36th Street station, boarded an R train across the platform and got off at the 25th Street station stop, the complaint states.
Less than an hour later, he was spotted boarding the subway at the 7th Avenue and 9th Street station, about 1.5 miles away, Essig, the NYPD official, said.
A motive has yet to be determined, officials said. James has also been linked to multiple rambling videos posted on a YouTube channel that included racist and misogynistic language, and he documented his travel from Wisconsin to the Northeast in a series of videos in recent weeks.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
