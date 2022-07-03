The accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. "during the pyrotechnic portion" of the show at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, police said earlier.
Video shot by air show attendee Mike Westra showed the truck racing two planes, speeding down the runway before spinning and crashing. Another video shows a parachute deploying behind the truck right before the crash.
A thick plume of black smoke and fire seen in the videos were part of the show's pyrotechnic display and not related to the accident, Westra told CNN. In the videos, the smoke and fire are seen before the truck loses control.
Emergency responders were at the airport on standby and quickly responded, Westra said. "Within a minute or two they were putting water on the fire," Westra added.
Westra saw the charred wreckage once the fire was put out, he said, telling CNN, "It came to rest upside down."
The accident is under investigation by the police department and the Battle Creek Fire Department, police said.
The remainder of the air show Saturday was canceled following the crash, according to a post on the festival's Facebook page.
The SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck is capable of reaching speeds in excess of 350 miles per hour, according to the company's website. Per the site, the truck was driven by Darnell and owned by Darnell Racing Enterprises of Springfield, Missouri.
