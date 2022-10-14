Student loan forgiveness applications now open through beta mode website, Biden administration says

US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on August 24 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting October 14.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting Friday evening, officials told CNN, allowing applicants to begin signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month.

In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.