Student loan forgiveness applications now formally open, Biden says

President Joe Biden, seen here on August 24, announced on October 17 the formal launch of the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness.

President Joe Biden on Monday announced the formal launch of the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness, the latest phase of his plan that is expected to provide debt relief to as many as 43 million borrowers.

"Today, I'm announcing millions of people working and middle-class folks can apply and get this relief. And it's simple and it's now. It's easy," Biden said in remarks from the White House alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "This is a game changer for millions of Americans ... and it took an incredible amount of effort to get this website done in such a short time."

