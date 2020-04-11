Storm safety should take priority over coronavirus concerns, state officials and weather experts warn

As communities around the country take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic, some places are dealing with an additional safety threat: severe weather outbreaks.
April, May and June are peak tornado months for much of the United States -- particularly the Plains, the Midwest and the South. This tornado season, though, residents are seeking shelter from storms while also trying to practice social distancing.
With this weekend expected to bring severe storms and flash flooding across the Southern Plains and possible tornadoes and damaging winds across the Southeast, weather experts and government officials warn that keeping safe from storms should take precedence over coronavirus concerns -- though people should try to limit the spread of Covid-19 to the extent possible.
"The need to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 brings added complications to taking shelter from severe weather," the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service said in a statement. "However, state and federal officials agree that your top priority should be to protect yourself from a potential tornado."
Agencies in Alabama and Mississippi have issued similar guidance.
Here's how authorities are recommending people prepare for extreme weather events during the pandemic.
Make a plan
The American Meteorological Society (AMS) recommends that people living in areas at risk of tornadoes make a severe weather plan.
That starts by identifying the best place to take refuge from a storm. Officials in Alabama and Mississippi recommend that residents shelter inside their homes when possible.
Basements are ideal. For those without a below-ground storm shelter, well-constructed homes and buildings will provide protection from most tornadoes, state officials said. They advised taking shelter in a closet, bathroom, interior hallway or other interior rooms without windows on the lowest level of the house or building.
Go to a public shelter if necessary
For those can't seek refuge at home, the AMS suggests reaching out to neighbors, friends or family to discuss sheltering with them. Because concerns about the spread of Covid-19 could complicate matters, it's best to sort out a plan as soon as possible.
The best option for some families may be public storm shelters, which are often set up in schools, stores or community centers. If a local public shelter is open, experts recommend that people take refuge there despite coronavirus concerns.
"Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado," the AMS says in a statement on its website. "If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention."
For those who need to travel to do so, the AMS says to make sure to complete that travel before a tornado warning is issued for the area.
Whether shelters will remain open despite the pandemic is up to city and county governments.
The AMS recommend checking with state and local emergency managers on whether such facilities will be operating and whether there are Covid-19 related concerns that should be taken into consideration.
Closures and updates can be found on official social media accounts, government websites or by contacting local emergency management agencies.
Stay informed
Use multiple trusted sources to monitor severe weather threats in your area, the AMS says.
It's a good idea to monitor the latest weather forecasts from the National Weather Service and local media, as well as the Covid-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state health departments and other local authorities.
Take precautions against the virus
If you do seek refuge from a storm outside your home, the AMS says to take precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as best as you can. Follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing.
The American Red Cross is adapting its evacuation shelter guidelines in light of the pandemic, Weather.com reported.
The organization will work with local governments to consider alternative options to shelters, such as hotels or dorms, Trevor Riggen, senior vice president for disaster cycle services at the Red Cross, told Weather.com.
When people must be housed in large open facilities like gyms or convention centers, the organization said it would partner with local officials to screen people at doors and enforce measures like social distancing.
