Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) -- Cannabis consumers or ‘stoners’ are often associated with characteristics of laziness and a lack of motivation, especially in mainstream media. Think Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad or “The Dude” in The Big Lebowski.

But a new study suggests that this stereotype has no scientific basis, and that cannabis users are just as motivated as everyone else.

