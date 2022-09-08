Steve Bannon indicted on state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to border wall effort

Steve Bannon, seen here on July 19, is expected to surrender on September 8 to face New York state charges related to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern US border.

 Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

Former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon was indicted on state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an alleged online scheme to raise money for the construction of a wall along the southern US border, according to an indictment obtained by CNN.

Bannon surrendered Thursday morning to authorities and is expected to plead not guilty Thursday when arraigned later Thursday, his attorney Robert Costello told CNN.

