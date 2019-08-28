U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., announced Wednesday that he will resign at the end of this year because of health issue related to his Parkinson's Disease.
Isakson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2013 and publicly disclosed the condition ahead of his 2016 re-election, has tendered his resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp. The resignation is effective Dec. 31.
“I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff," Isakson said in a statement. "My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney.
“In my 40 years in elected office, I have always put my constituents and my state of Georgia first. With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve. It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it’s the right thing to do on behalf of my state.
“I look forward to returning to Washington on Sept. 9 when the Senate goes back into session. And after Dec. 31, I look forward to continuing to help the people of Georgia in any way I can and also helping those who are working toward a cure for Parkinson’s.”
Isakson had been hospitalized earlier this year after a fall at his apartment in Washington D.C.
