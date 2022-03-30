featured A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a helicopter incident in Georgia By Gregory Lemos and Jason Hanna, CNN Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo of Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters DVIDs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A US soldier was killed early Wednesday in an incident involving two helicopters at an airfield at Georgia's Fort Stewart, the Army said.The incident, involving two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, happened at the post's Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m., the Army's 3rd Infantry Division said on Facebook.Details about the incident weren't available, and the soldier's name was not immediately released.The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division's 3rd Combat Brigade, the Army said. The airfield will be closed until further notice, the post reads.Fort Stewart trains and deploys active and reserve Army units and is home to the 3rd Infantry Division. It is about a 40-mile drive southwest of Savannah.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 