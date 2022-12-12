Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco does not appear to have completed an active shooter training course, according to documents CNN obtained Monday from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the regulatory agency for peace officers in Texas.

The information comes on the heels of a contentious Uvalde County Commission meeting, during which Richard Carter, an attorney with expertise in police actions, presented the results of an independent review -- which the county hired him to conduct -- of the Sheriff's Office policies at the time of the Robb Elementary School massacre.

CNN's Dakin Andone and Amy simonson contributed to this report.

Tags