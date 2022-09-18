There are countless companies out there gloating about their environmental responsibility initiatives, but only one is going all in. The founder of Patagonia -- which makes about $100 million per year selling outdoor apparel and equipment -- said last week he's transferring ownership of the company after nearly 50 years into two entities that will help fight the climate crisis. "We're making Earth our only shareholder," he said. "I am dead serious about saving this planet."

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.