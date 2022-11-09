As lottery players across the nation accept that they didn't win the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot this week, experts are pointing to the flaws of a lottery system they say unfairly targets poor Black and brown communities.

Lottery officials say the lone winning ticket holder of the largest lottery prize ever was sold in Altadena, California. The winner matched all six numbers -- the odds of which were 1 in 292.2 million.

CNN's Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.