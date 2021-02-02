While speculation has been circulating that she may run for governor again in 2022, Stacey Abrams found her in the news on Monday for a different reason: she has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Multiple news outlets have reported that Abrams has been nominated for the prize for her work on voter registration and turnout. While the winners of Nobel Prizes are announced annually, the organizers of the prize do not release the names of other nominees until 50 years after their nomination was made.
Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Left Party member of the Norwegian Parliament, announced his nomination of Abrams on Monday.
"Stacey Abrams deserves the Peace Prize for her exemplary nonviolent work to register voters in the United States," Haltbrekken said in a statement on Facebook.
"Her example is a role model, and her work is an inspiration to anyone who wants to achieve democratic change. Through (her) work, Stacey Abrams has contributed build fraternity in the United States has become a symbol of the struggle for everyone's right to participate in democracy. Abrams work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights."
The recipient of this year's prize is expected to be announced in October. Previous recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize include two Georgians: King and former President Jimmy Carter.
Other people and groups who have reportedly been nominated for the award include the Black Lives Matter movement, the World Health Organization, climate change advocate Greta Thunberg, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Nominations can be made by: current heads of state; national assemblies; cabinet members or ministers; members of the International Court of Justice in The Hague; members of l’Institut de Droit International; members of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom international board; university professors; current and former members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee; former prize recipients; and former advisers to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
