Stacey Abrams explains why she was 'anti-abortion' until she went to college

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams said Sunday that she was "anti-abortion" until she went to college and met a friend who gave her a new perspective on the contentious issue.

"I've thought about my faith a great deal. In fact, I was anti-abortion until I went to college. And there I met a friend who has my shared faith values, but we started having conversations about what reproductive care and abortion care really is. And when I talk about that, it was an experience that I had because she was able to give me a different perspective," Abrams told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked how her Christian faith factors into her thinking on the issue.

