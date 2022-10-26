As a 19-year-old gunman walked through the hallways with an AR-15-style rifle and over 600 rounds of ammunition, frightened students and teachers at a St. Louis high school locked classroom doors and huddled in corners.

Some recall hearing gunshots coming from outside and someone trying to open their doors. Some described jumping from windows.

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Elizabeth Joseph, Holly Yan and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.