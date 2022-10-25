The 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school left a note saying his struggles led to "the perfect storm for a mass shooter," St. Louis police said.

Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday with an AR-15-style rifle, over 600 rounds of ammunition and more than a dozen high-capacity magazines, St. Louis police Commissioner Michael Sack said.

