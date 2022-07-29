Amid record-breaking rainfall, St. Louis resident Margaret Shellert is facing the full brunt of devastating back-to-back flooding events this week.

After the region was hit with torrential rains Monday and Tuesday, a second round of storms Thursday exacerbated conditions even further for her and many in the city.

CNN's Amir Vera, Caroll Alvarado, Jason Hanna, Andy Rose and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

