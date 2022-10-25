When a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a St. Louis school Monday, killing two and injuring several others, he was armed with a long gun and nearly a dozen high-capacity magazines -- enough ammunition for a "much worse" situation, police Commissioner Michael Sack said.

Authorities credited locked doors and a quick police response -- including by off-duty officers -- for preventing more killings at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

