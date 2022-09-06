Sprint to the midterms sets off on unsettled political terrain

The two-month sprint to the midterm elections is set to take place on political terrain that is much less settled than Republicans had hoped it would be. The Capitol Dome is seen here on June 21 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The two-month sprint to the midterm elections is set to take place on political terrain that is much less settled than Republicans had hoped it would be, with improving economic news, a raging battle over abortion rights and former President Donald Trump's return to the forefront raising Democrats' hopes that the party can hold onto its narrow majority in the House or Senate.

Republicans entered the year riding strong historical trends, with President Joe Biden's approval rating slipping as the first midterm elections of his presidency approached, and poised to benefit from an electorate eager to assign blame for soaring inflation.

