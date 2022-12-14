Sports reporter Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm rupture at World Cup, wife says

Sports reporter Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm rupture, his wife said Wednesday. Wahl died last week at a World Cup match in Qatar.

 FIFA/AP

Grant Wahl, the American soccer reporter who collapsed and died while covering the World Cup in Qatar last week, died of an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, said Wednesday.

"It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," Gounder said on "CBS This Morning."

