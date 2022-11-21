Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down

Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith, seen here in November 2020, is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down.

 Peter Dejong/AP

Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down -- despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury.

The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith is now involved in the Mar-a-Lago case, and shared documents showing he's received Attorney General Merrick Garland's direction and taken his oath of office.

