Special counsel Durham has spent at least $6.5 million on inquiry into Trump-Russia probe

John Durham, the special counsel investigating potential misconduct in the Trump-Russia probe, has spent nearly $6.5 million on his inquiry, including $2 million this year. Durham is seen here in Washington, DC, on May 25.

 Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

John Durham, the special counsel investigating potential misconduct in the Trump-Russia probe, has spent at least $6.5 million on his inquiry, including $2 million this year, according to financial documents released Friday by the Justice Department.

The topline $6.5 million figure captures Durham's spending between October 2020 and September 2022. However, Durham started his inquiry in early 2019, and the cost of his first year and half of work has not been disclosed. That's because he was working at that time as a US attorney and was only appointed as a special counsel in October 2020.

