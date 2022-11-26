SpaceX will once again try to get a fresh haul of supplies to the International Space Station this weekend after bad weather at the launch site forced the company to wave off its first attempt.

The mission is set to take off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:20 p.m. ET Saturday. Should weather dash those plans again, a backup launch window is set for 1:58 p.m. ET Sunday. The original liftoff date had been Tuesday.

