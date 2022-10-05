SpaceX, NASA launch 3 astronauts and 1 cosmonaut to the ISS. Here's everything you need to know

SpaceX and NASA are set to launch a crew of astronauts who hail from all over the world on a trip to the International Space Station.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

SpaceX and NASA launched a crew of astronauts who hail from all over the world on a trip to the International Space Station Wednesday.

The mission, which includes some historic firsts, moved forward even as rising geopolitical tensions brew on the ground.

