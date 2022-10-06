SpaceX capsule docks with space station carrying international astronauts — and 1 cosmonaut

The Crew-5 mission kicks off as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off toward the International Space Station at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5. The capsule is set to arrive at the International Space Station on October 6.

 Joel Kowsky/NASA/Getty Images

A SpaceX capsule carrying a multinational crew of astronauts linked up with the International Space Station on Thursday after a 29-hour trek.

The mission, called Crew-5, is a joint operation by NASA, SpaceX and their government partners around the world, including — for the first time — Russia, despite mounting tensions on the ground surrounding the invasion of Ukraine. The mission launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday.